Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix India's "Bad Boy Billionaires" show on hold following court order

The release of a Netflix series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations has been put on hold following a state court order, two sources said on Thursday, in the latest legal tussle faced by the U.S. streaming giant in a key market. The "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, founder and former head of Satyam Computer Services Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi was set for release this week.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:48 IST
Netflix India's "Bad Boy Billionaires" show on hold following court order
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The release of a Netflix series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations has been put on hold following a state court order, two sources said on Thursday, in the latest legal tussle faced by the U.S. streaming giant in a key market.

The "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, founder and former head of Satyam Computer Services Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi was set for release this week. The Araria district court in eastern Bihar state last week ordered a stay on its release after the Sahara group argued it would damage Roy's reputation, according to a copy of the order which is not public but was seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The court order said the series "would certainly damage the reputation of the head of the Sahara family". Roy is currently on bail in a case where he has been ordered to repay billions of dollars to investors of a scheme run by Sahara which was found to be illegal.

Netflix had sought to appeal against the directive in the Supreme Court but was directed by judges on Wednesday to approach a higher state court first, the two sources with knowledge of the matter said. "Netflix is currently deliberating what to do … the show's release is absolutely on hold," said one of the sources.

Netflix declined to comment. The company counts India as a key growth market but its shows there have faced court cases and police complaints for obscenity or for hurting sentiments.

On Thursday, Netflix's website did not show a trailer or episodes of "Bad Boy Billionaires", but described it as an "investigative docuseries (which) explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons." Raju, who was accused of a $1 billion accounting fraud more than a decade ago, has also secured an order from another state's court against the show's release, the sources said.

Modi is facing extradition attempts by India after his arrest in London last year for alleged involvement in a $2 billion bank fraud, while Mallya too is in Britain fighting India's extradition bid for alleged fraud at his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. It was not clear if Modi or Mallya have filed petitions against the release of the series.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook responds to Cong's charge of political bias, says it is non-partisan and denounces hate

Amid a raging controversy over Facebooks alleged political bias and interference in Indias democratic process, the social media giant has told the Congress that it is non-partisan, denounces hate and bigotry in all forms and strives to ensu...

Pune journalists' body calls for protest over reporter's death

To condemn the deficiencies in the system that led to the death of a reporter with a news channel due to COVID-19, a journalists body here has appealed its members to wear black ribbons while at work. The journalist, admitted to a newly-cre...

Odisha Vigilance raid properties related to Factories and Boilers Deputy Director

The Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officials on Thursday raided multiple places related to Ramesh Chandra Behera, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Bhubaneswar over allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, informed the Vig...

Portland police make arrests after protest turns violent

Several demonstrators were arrested in Portland after they threw rocks and projectiles at police officials, authorities in the U.S. city said. The police said early on Thursday that demonstrators began a march around 11 p.m. local time, add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020