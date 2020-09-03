Amid tension with China, New Delhi to host Quad meet and 2+2 dialogue

India will soon be hosting a meeting of Quad, which also includes Australia, Japan and the United States, and details are also being worked out for India-US 2+2 dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed about the diplomatic engagements at the regular weekly briefing today.

The 2+2 dialogue and Quad meeting are taking place at a time when China is facing the global ire for trampling democracy in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang, alleged breach of internet privacy in various countries and attempting to unilaterally change the status quo at the India China border violating all bilateral agreements and protocols. Beijing is also displaying strong-arm tactics in the South China sea and is also blamed by some quarters for the spread of COVID-19 globally which originated in its labs in Wuhan. US President Donald Trump has referred to COVID-19 as "Chinese virus".

The US had also imposed restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the country. India has also banned several Chinese apps and popular game Pubg and Indian Railways has cancelled Chinese investment.

As major powers of the world get sceptical about China, India is looking forward to replacing the Asian giant as a production and services hub of the world. Quad countries including Australia and Japan have assured huge investments in India's infrastructure technology and supply chain.

The United States has also hailed India as a big power in India-Pacific. Quad or quadrilateral security dialogue is a grouping of four democracies -India, Australia, US and Japan.

China watchers here feel that Beijing will be watching Quad and 2+2 meet very closely as it views this grouping of democratic powers with a sense of alarm. (ANI)