Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda, General Motors sign deal to work on vehicles together

“We can achieve substantial cost efficiencies in North America that will enable us to invest in future mobility technology, while maintaining our own distinct and competitive product offerings,” Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi said in the statement. Both companies said the collaboration also would involve potential manufacturing efficiencies and other unspecified collaboration, freeing up capital to invest in new mobility.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:25 IST
Honda, General Motors sign deal to work on vehicles together
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

General Motors and Honda say they have signed a deal to explore sharing vehicle underpinnings and propulsion systems in North America. The companies say planning discussions on jointly-designed vehicles will start immediately and include vehicles powered by both electricity and internal combustion engines. Engineering work would begin early next year.

Honda and GM say in a statement Thursday that they'll also cooperate on purchasing, research and connected services. The memorandum of understanding between the companies isn't binding. But the move is another sign of increasing consolidation in the automotive business as companies face huge capital outlays to develop current products as well as new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Crosstown rival Ford finalized a similar deal with Germany's Volkswagen earlier this year, while Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler is finalizing a merger with Frances PSA Peugeot. In the GM-Honda deal, the companies say they'll collaborate on a "range of vehicles sold under each company's distinct brands." The announcement builds on work the companies have been doing jointly on electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as an autonomous vehicle.

In April the companies announced they would jointly develop two electric vehicles for Honda based on GM's global electric vehicle platform. "The alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility innovation by freeing up additional resources," GM President Mark Reuss said Thursday in a statement.

He said the companies would get "significant synergies" in developing vehicles. "We can achieve substantial cost efficiencies in North America that will enable us to invest in future mobility technology while maintaining our own distinct and competitive product offerings," Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi said in the statement.

Both companies said the collaboration also would involve potential manufacturing efficiencies and other unspecified collaboration, freeing up capital to invest in new mobility. The alliance would be governed by a joint committee of senior executives from both companies, the statement said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements. The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after ...

Chief Minister's signatures forged to ratify govt files, alleges Kerala BJP leader; Vijayan rebuts claim

A Kerala BJP leader on Thursday stirred a row by alleging that fake signatures of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were used to ratify government files when he went to the United States for treatment in September 2018, a charge rebutted by t...

Builders to bear stamp duty in select projects in Maharashtra to push sales

A builders body on Thursday announced that its members will bear the stamp duty on apartments purchased in 1,000 projects in Maharashtra till October-end. Members of the lobby group Naredco have decided to take the tab, which got reduced to...

November target for COVID-19 vaccine unrelated to U.S. election - HHS Secretary Azar

A targeted timeline of November for distribution of a potential coronavirus vaccine has nothing to do with elections as it was set by public health officials, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview with CBS on Thursday. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020