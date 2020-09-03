Left Menu
Development News Edition

King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky

A vandalised statue of King Louis XVI was being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky on Thursday “amid public safety concerns,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST
King Louis XVI statue removed from protest site in Kentucky
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A vandalised statue of King Louis XVI was being removed from the downtown of its namesake city in Kentucky on Thursday "amid public safety concerns," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. Crews began dismantling the monument about 7 a.m. and were taking it to a city storage facility where it will undergo a conservation assessment, Fischer said in a written statement.

The 9-ton (8-metric-ton) marble statue, located in Jefferson Square Park downtown, has been vandalized in recent months amid ongoing protests over the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police conducting a no-knock warrant in March. One of the statue's hands was pulled off in May and the monument has been spray-painted in the weeks since.

"Given the statue's damaged condition, officials are concerned about further destruction, causing potential injury to people in the area," the mayor said. A decision on the statue's future will be made after it is assessed, officials said.

The statue was given to Louisville by officials in Montpellier, France, in 1967. Louisville was named after King Louis XVI because of his support of the colonies during the American revolution.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Live from Pyongyang: N.Korea state media tests new formats on air and online

As two typhoons hammered North Korea within a week of each other, state media broadcasts looked unusually reminiscent of international TV coverage, with correspondents standing knee-deep in floodwaters to provide rare, nearly real-time repo...

Couturier, Barzal game-time decisions for Game 6

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal are game-time decisions for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference series Thursday night in Toronto. Both players were injured in Game 5.Couturier was injured...

A lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...

A month on, signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor

A pulsing signal was detected Thursday from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there may be a survivor still buried there. The effort unf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020