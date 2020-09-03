Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hearing set for ex-Ohio House speaker in bribery scheme

In a federal court filing, Householder's current attorney, Dave Thomas, said he must drop off the case because of a conflict of interest involving another client represented by his firm. Going forward, Householder will be represented by Cleveland attorneys Mark Marein and Steven Bradley.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:40 IST
Hearing set for ex-Ohio House speaker in bribery scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The former speaker of the Ohio House was expected to plead not guilty Thursday to a federal corruption charge tied to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme. Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use, in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants and then derailing an attempt to place a rejection of the bailout on the ballot.

Four defendants pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the charge that they conspired as part of what one defendant called an "unholy alliance" aimed at saving the aging plants. Householder said Wednesday in his first public comments since a July indictment that he is innocent and expects to be exonerated.

A judge allowed Householder to delay court appearances on Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 to allow more time to find a new attorney. In a federal court filing, Householder's current attorney, Dave Thomas, said he must drop off the case because of a conflict of interest involving another client represented by his firm. Going forward, Householder will be represented by Cleveland attorneys Mark Marein and Steven Bradley. The pair has extensive experience in state and federal courts, cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer reported.

"We get hired when someone wants to go to trial," Marein told the outlet Wednesday. "That's what we are, trial lawyers. We're not plea-bargain lawyers; we're trial lawyers, and that's what's going to happen here." He declined to discuss details of the case.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sonamura–Daukandi route connecting Tripura to conclude on Saturday: MEA

A trial run of the SonamuraDaukandi route which connects Tripura with the National Waterways of India through Bangladesh has begun and would conclude on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, asserting that the initiat...

Live from Pyongyang: N.Korea state media tests new formats on air and online

As two typhoons hammered North Korea within a week of each other, state media broadcasts looked unusually reminiscent of international TV coverage, with correspondents standing knee-deep in floodwaters to provide rare, nearly real-time repo...

Couturier, Barzal game-time decisions for Game 6

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal are game-time decisions for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference series Thursday night in Toronto. Both players were injured in Game 5.Couturier was injured...

A lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020