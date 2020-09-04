Gov. Cuomo won't let NYC reopen restaurants

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he won't let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city has a plan to monitor and ensure they're following regulations for coronavirus prevention.

The governor says he thinks restaurants should open in New York City, but the state doesn't have enough personnel to monitor the city's 27,000-plus eateries.

The rest of the state outside New York City has allowed indoor dining at half capacity since June. More than 300 restaurant owners who want to reopen have sued New York City and the state.