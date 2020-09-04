COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpass 4-million mark
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,773 to 4,041,638 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:09 IST
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,773 to 4,041,638 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. The death toll has risen by 834 to 124,614 within the same period of time. The number of recovered patients has reached 3,247,610.
A day earlier, Brazil reported 46,934 new cases of coronavirus and 1,184 new fatalities. Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 6.1 million COVID-19 cases.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 865,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
