Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences is imperative for the security and stability in the SCO region. While addressing the Combined Meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO-CSTO-CIS Member States in Moscow, Russia, Rajnath Singh said:"Peaceful, stable and secure region of SCO member states - which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other's interest and peaceful resolution of differences."

Rajnath Singh emphasised, "I reaffirm today that India is committed to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws." "We need the institutional capacity to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats-above all, terrorism, drug-trafficking and transnational crime. As you all are aware, India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and condemns its proponents," said the Defence Minister.

"If I may borrow an idea articulated by our Prime Minister in a different context, our goal should be 'Security and Growth for all in the Region'." he added. The Defence Minister said India values the works of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS). "We laud RATS' recent work in the cyber domain to prevent the spread of radicalism and extremism. The adoption of anti-terror measures by the SCO Council to counter extremist propaganda and de-radicalisation is a significant decision."

Singh expressed his deep concern about the situation in the Persian Gulf Region. He said, "India has vital interests and links of civilisation and culture with all States in the Gulf. We call upon countries in the region - all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of each other." Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Rajnath Singh said the security situation in Afghanistan remains a concern.

He said India will continue to support the efforts of the people and Government of Afghanistan for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled inclusive peace process. "The SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan is useful for exchanging notes among the SCO Member States." Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia reaffirmed India's commitment to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws.