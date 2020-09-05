Left Menu
Australian police arrest 29 people during anti-lockdown rallies across country

The police in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday arrested 29 people during rallies against COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Sydney, and other cities.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Victoria [Australia], September 09 (ANI/Sputnik): The police in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday arrested 29 people during rallies against COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Sydney, and other cities. The Victoria police said that approximately 200 people took part in the protest despite the warnings about the risks of spreading COVID-19 and a ban on large gatherings. According to the law enforcement agency, people initially gathered near the Shrine of Remembrance, a war memorial, and then marched toward the Albert Park Lake.

"In total, we arrested 15 people and issued over 150 infringement notices for breaching the Chief Health Officer (CHO) directions. 14 of the arrests were for breaching the CHO directions, while one was for assaulting police," the police tweeted, adding that one officer was injured during the protest. Meanwhile, the police in NSW said that 14 people were arrested during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney and Byron Bay.

"14 arrested, 81 Penalty Infringement Notices issued during unauthorized protest activity across the state ... A police operation has now concluded following unauthorized protest activity in Sydney and Byron Bay today," the NSW police said in a press release. On Saturday, Australia's COVID-19 case tally increased by 83 to 26,136. At the same time, the number of recoveries is 22,325, while the coronavirus-related death toll is 748. The Victoria state, which has over 19,400 confirmed cases, is the most affected and is followed by the New South Wales state with more than 4,100 cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

