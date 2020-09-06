Left Menu
Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients drops to lowest level in Chile since May

Hospital occupancy in Chile for patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest level since May, according to the authorities.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 06-09-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 05:36 IST
Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients drops to lowest level in Chile since May
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Santiago [Chile], September 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Hospital occupancy in Chile for patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest level since May, according to the authorities. The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 908 patients are currently in intensive care units throughout the country, with 666 on mechanical ventilators and 121 in critical condition.

Additionally, the number of cases in the country has risen to 420,434, with 1,961 cases registered in the last 24 hours, along with 57 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 11,551. Authorities reported that in recent weeks, there has been a marked decrease in infections and deaths from the virus, however with the lifting of quarantines, this downward trend has stalled.

Several areas throughout the country have ended their quarantines and resumed commercial activities. Other areas have decided to remain confined, with still others registering a second wave of contagion (the disease), like in the Magallanes region in the south of the country. For this reason, government officials and experts have said they will closely monitor the situation over the next two weeks as the country prepares to celebrate the nation's Independence Day when small gatherings will be permitted in private and public spaces nationwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

