Two cops injured, 12 people arrested during anti-government protests in Jerusalem

Two cops were injured while 12 people were arrested as thousands took part in an anti-government demonstration in Jerusalem. "Police in Jerusalem is responding to an unauthorised protest. Protesters have broken the police cordon. Two officers have sustained injuries," Israeli Police said in a release, according to Sputnik.

According to Times of Israel report, the demonstrations, which have also focused on the government's failure to handle the coronavirus crisis, have become a weekly flashpoint between protesters and police since they began to gain steam in June. The demonstrators carried Israeli flags and signs calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ouster over corruption scandals.

According to Sputnik report, in Israel, a notorious corruption case, known as Case 3000, which implicates high-ranking officials from the Netanyahu government in the illegal soliciting of multi-million-dollar state contracts on nuclear submarines for German company Thyssenkrupp, has been underway since 2018. Several individuals close to the Prime Minister were indicted in the case on various corruption-related charges. According to the report, Netanyahu himself was indicted in several other cases on charges of illegal lobbying for positive media coverage, corruption and bribery, among other things.

The next hearing in his cases is scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)