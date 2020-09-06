Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak NAB, SC working on army's dictation as hostages': Altaf Hussain

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Supreme Court (SC) does not look into the corruption of the security forces because they are also working on "army's dictation as hostages'', Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:05 IST
Pak NAB, SC working on army's dictation as hostages': Altaf Hussain
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Supreme Court (SC) does not look into the corruption of the security forces because they are also working on "army's dictation as hostages'', Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain. During his lecture on Saturday, Hussain said that the Pakistan Army has been inflicting atrocities on Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Mohajirs for demanding their rights.

"The corruption of the Army Generals is rampant but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Supreme Court (SC) does not look into this corruption of the army because the SC and the NAB is also working on army's dictation as hostages. He said this in his lecture yesterday," Hussain was quoted in a statement as saying He slammed the state atrocities on Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

"Thousands of innocent MQM workers were extra-judicially killed during the military operations against the MQM. Many workers abducted by the military intelligence from Karachi were buried alive in the Margalah Hills in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. The army did not spare even our senior leader, philosopher and senior lecturer of University of Karachi, Prof. Dr Hassan Zafar Arif," he said. He said that due to recent rains and floods in Karachi like other areas of Karachi, DHA and Clifton were also submerged in water on which the people were protesting.

"We sympathise with the people of Defense and Clifton as we continue to deal with the flooding of the area and the difficulties it poses," he said. "Once, when Parveen Rehman, an urban planner exposed the wrongdoings of the military generals in the coastal areas and explained how natural trees called mangroves were being removed from the coastal areas and sand and gravel was dumped there then the army and the establishment killed her," he added.

He said that the reserves of oil, gas, coal and other minerals in Sindh are under the control of the army and the entry of permanent residents of Sindh is closed and the ministers of Sindh are busy to save their seats. He said, "I request with my folded hands to all the permanent residents of Sindh to get ready to come forward for the liberation of their land. We will end the occupation on Sindh soil and its resources because they belong to the permanent residents of Sindh and not to those who come from outside."

He said that those who have settled permanently in Sindh and live here and earn money here and consider Sindh as their homeland should also be a part of the struggle for the rights of Sindh, we will also embrace them.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration pumped in USD 3 trillion into American economy after COVID-19 impact: Mnuchin

The Trump Administration has injected USD 3 trillion into the American economy after the nation was adversely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. The president and I couldnt be more...

Soccer-Back to school for Suarez in bid for Juventus move

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is due to sit a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship that would enable him to move to Serie A champions Juventus, Italian and Uruguayan media said Sunday. There have been widespread re...

Cellular roadmaps projects body's coronavirus vulnerability: Study

A recent research from Cornell University developed potential roadmaps for how the coronavirus infects organs and identifies what molecular factors could help to facilitate or restrict infection. The data suggest that COVID-19 is not just a...

Kerala reports 3,082 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as per the state health department. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 22,676. As many as 64,755 people, including 2,196 on Sunday have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020