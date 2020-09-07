R Masakui appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica
Diplomat R Masakui has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:15 IST
Diplomat R Masakui has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica. Masakui is presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said. He has served in Reserve Bank of India from 1999 to 2001.
After joining the Indian Foreign Service, Masakui served as Third Secretary/Second Secretary, Jakarta, Indonesia, Under Secretary, UNES, New Delhi, Consul in Johannesburg, South Africa, Counsellor in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He has also served as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)
ALSO READ
India-Bangladesh to hold DG-level border talks in Dhaka next month
New office of Delimitation Commission opens in New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
Project to rejuvenate Manchanabele lakes soon: Chikkaballapura District in-charge Minister Dr K Sudhakar