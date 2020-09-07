53 ASEM countries call for transparent, timely sharing of accurate information to combat COVID-19

Underscoring the transboundary nature of coronavirus pandemic, 53 Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries called for sharing of information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to "decisively and effectively control" the spread of the virus. In the joint statement, the 53 ASEM partners including India highlighted that the virus does not distinguish between continents, borders, nationalities or ethnicities.

The statement was issued on the behalf of 53 ASEM partners by Foreign Ministers of Cambodia as the host nation of the 13th ASEM Summit, the EU and Germany as regional coordinators of the European group, Singapore as the regional coordinator of the ASEAN group, and Russia as the regional coordinator of the Northeast and South Asia group. The ministers called upon ASEM partners to implement national action plans by putting in place, according to their specific contexts, comprehensive, proportionate, time-bound, age-, gender- and disability-sensitive measures across governmental sectors against COVID-19, and strengthen actions to involve women's participation in all stages of decision-making processes.

"The transboundary nature of the pandemic has underscored the interconnectedness of Asia and Europe. The virus does not distinguish between continents, borders, nationalities or ethnicities," the statement read. "We reaffirm our commitment to working together and sharing experiences, best practices and information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to decisively and effectively control the spread of the pandemic," it added.

The ministers said that they commit themselves to continue to work closely with all relevant international and regional organisations and financial institutions to collaborate further towards enhancing our pandemic preparedness, resilience and response. The ministers welcomed ASEM partners' pledging commitments towards the Euro 15.9 billion outcome for the Coronavirus Global Response and towards the USD 8.8 billion outcomes for the Global Vaccines Summit.

They underlined the importance of having sufficient resources and encourage cooperation among ASEM partners to facilitate our collective action against COVID-19, including ensuring the uninterrupted provision of healthcare through our health systems. The ministers pledged to continue working together to maintain and facilitate international trade, including through the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and coordinate responses in ways that ensure international traffic and critical transportation infrastructures, such as air and seaports, remain operational, and the flow of cargo and goods continue while observing public health and safety considerations.

"As we gradually ease restrictions, we encourage all ASEM partners to collaborate in strengthening disease outbreak and pandemic early warning systems. We will also seek to improve and expand information and communication with each other for the implementation of concerted outbreak and pandemic preparedness and response measures," the statement read. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum of ASEM to strengthen multilateralism for socio-economic resilience. "The virus will not weaken our resolve to stand together in solidarity and our mutual support during this difficult time. Through our concerted efforts and close cooperation, ASEM partners will emerge from this unprecedented global challenge stronger and more resilient," the statement added. (ANI)