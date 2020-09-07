Left Menu
Development News Edition

53 ASEM countries call for transparent, timely sharing of accurate information to combat COVID-19

Underscoring the transboundary nature of coronavirus pandemic, 53 Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries called for sharing of information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to "decisively and effectively control" the spread of the virus.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:52 IST
53 ASEM countries call for transparent, timely sharing of accurate information to combat COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Underscoring the transboundary nature of coronavirus pandemic, 53 Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries called for sharing of information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to "decisively and effectively control" the spread of the virus. In the joint statement, the 53 ASEM partners including India highlighted that the virus does not distinguish between continents, borders, nationalities or ethnicities.

The statement was issued on the behalf of 53 ASEM partners by Foreign Ministers of Cambodia as the host nation of the 13th ASEM Summit, the EU and Germany as regional coordinators of the European group, Singapore as the regional coordinator of the ASEAN group, and Russia as the regional coordinator of the Northeast and South Asia group. The ministers called upon ASEM partners to implement national action plans by putting in place, according to their specific contexts, comprehensive, proportionate, time-bound, age-, gender- and disability-sensitive measures across governmental sectors against COVID-19, and strengthen actions to involve women's participation in all stages of decision-making processes.

"The transboundary nature of the pandemic has underscored the interconnectedness of Asia and Europe. The virus does not distinguish between continents, borders, nationalities or ethnicities," the statement read. "We reaffirm our commitment to working together and sharing experiences, best practices and information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to decisively and effectively control the spread of the pandemic," it added.

The ministers said that they commit themselves to continue to work closely with all relevant international and regional organisations and financial institutions to collaborate further towards enhancing our pandemic preparedness, resilience and response. The ministers welcomed ASEM partners' pledging commitments towards the Euro 15.9 billion outcome for the Coronavirus Global Response and towards the USD 8.8 billion outcomes for the Global Vaccines Summit.

They underlined the importance of having sufficient resources and encourage cooperation among ASEM partners to facilitate our collective action against COVID-19, including ensuring the uninterrupted provision of healthcare through our health systems. The ministers pledged to continue working together to maintain and facilitate international trade, including through the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and coordinate responses in ways that ensure international traffic and critical transportation infrastructures, such as air and seaports, remain operational, and the flow of cargo and goods continue while observing public health and safety considerations.

"As we gradually ease restrictions, we encourage all ASEM partners to collaborate in strengthening disease outbreak and pandemic early warning systems. We will also seek to improve and expand information and communication with each other for the implementation of concerted outbreak and pandemic preparedness and response measures," the statement read. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum of ASEM to strengthen multilateralism for socio-economic resilience. "The virus will not weaken our resolve to stand together in solidarity and our mutual support during this difficult time. Through our concerted efforts and close cooperation, ASEM partners will emerge from this unprecedented global challenge stronger and more resilient," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai...

Special Frontier Force commando laid to rest in Leh

Nyima Tenzin, a commando of the Special Frontier Force SFF who was killed in a land mine blast a week back in eastern Ladakh, was laid to rest in Leh with military honours, official sources said. Tenzin died on the intervening night of Augu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL82 VIRUS-LD METRO Metro services resume in several cities amid COVID-19 measures Passengers cautious New DelhiChennaiLucknow After remaining shut for over five months due to ...

France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a very good exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. Very good exchange with BorisJohnson, tweeted Macron. We are going to str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020