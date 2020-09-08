Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICG continues efforts to reduce fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond

Indian Coast Guard has continued with its persistent efforts to reduce the fire onboard oil tanket MT New Diamond.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:44 IST
ICG continues efforts to reduce fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond
Indian Coast Guard helping Sri Lankan to douse the fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond. (Photo credit: ICG twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Coast Guard has continued with its persistent efforts to reduce the fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond. "Persistent FireFighting efforts by @IndiaCoastGuard, Srilanka ships, Tugs & ETV Ocean Bliss reduced fire considerably onboard #MTNewDiamond. #ICG handed over 2200 Kgs Dry Chemical Powder to Srilankan authorities at Trincomalee AM 08 Sep to augment aerial #FireFighting efforts," ICH tweeted.

On Monday, a Dornier aircraft was launched from Chennai to Trincomalee on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka with 700 kilograms of dry chemical powder (DCP) for fire-fighting" operation onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond. "Indian Coast Guard invoking SACEP and MoU provisions, ICG ship Abheek entering Trincomalee harbour this morning to hand over 1500 kg of DCP to SL authorities for Fire Fighting MT New Diamond. Dornier aircraft being launched Chennai to Trincomalee with 700 kg DCP," the ICG tweeted.

The Indian Navy on Monday said re-ignition of the fire was observed on the starboard side of the oil tanker MT New Diamond. "Re-ignition of fire observed on Starboard (Right) side of MT New Diamond. Fire-fighting and boundary cooling efforts intensified to bring fire under control. Salvage Team has arrived at scene. Additional assets, salvage personnel & FF equipment also enroute," Indian Navy said in a tweet.

The fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka coast has been doused, said the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday, adding that cooling of the ship is in progress.The ICG had been engaged in fire-fighting" and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3. Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.The large 333-metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man held after he fired shots in the air

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the air outside a grocery shop in central Delhis Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Aarif, who is an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested from Bhajanpura in...

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of ca...

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020