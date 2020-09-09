Left Menu
US, allies considering to impose 'additional targetted sanctions' on Belarus

The United States along with the allies are considering "additional targetted sanctions" against Belarus for promotion of accountability of Belarusian authorities involved in human rights violations, said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 06:39 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

He further added that the US is "deeply concerned" by the reported abduction on September 7 in Belarus of Coordination Council member Mariya Kalesnikava, spokesman Anton Rodnenkou, and Executive Secretary Ivan Krautsou, and the attempted forced expulsion over the border to Ukraine September 8. "We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he added.

He further added that the US is "deeply concerned" by the reported abduction on September 7 in Belarus of Coordination Council member Mariya Kalesnikava, spokesman Anton Rodnenkou, and Executive Secretary Ivan Krautsou, and the attempted forced expulsion over the border to Ukraine September 8. "We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he added.

The US Secretary of State said that the United States commends the courage of Belarusian people in "asserting their right to pick" free and fair leaders in the face of "unjustified violence" by Belarusian authorities. "We commend the courage of Ms. Kalesnikava and of the Belarusian people in peacefully asserting their right to pick their leaders in free and fair elections in the face of unjustified violence and repression by the Belarusian authorities," Pompeo said.

Earlier, a protest in support of Kolesnikova in Minsk erupted and several hundred people gathered at the square near the entrance to the Kamarouski Rynak food market, holding white-red-white flags and chanting slogans in support of Kolesnikova, as reported by Sputnik. Belarus has been engulfed in nationwide protests since the August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

As per Sputnik, the opposition claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the real winner. The initial wave of protests was accompanied by instances of excessive use of force by the Belarusian police, which used rubber bullets, stun grenades, and teargas against the protesters. (ANI)

