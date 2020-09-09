Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt registers 187 new COVID-19 cases

Egypt reported on Tuesday 187 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 100,228, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:27 IST
Egypt registers 187 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cairo [Egypt], September 9 (ANI/ Xinhua): Egypt reported on Tuesday 187 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 100,228, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 19 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,560, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

He noted that with 878 patients cured and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the nationwide recoveries rose to 79,886. Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities. Egypt and China have been working together to fight the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid for China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country. (ANI/ Xinhua)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Dalbec helps Red Sox split DH with Phils

Bobby Dalbec homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Boston Red Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Red Sox 15-29 dropped the first game 6-5, losing in the bottom...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...

Orioles blast 4 homers in rout of Mets

John Means tossed six strong innings to earn his first win of the season Tuesday night, when the visiting Baltimore Orioles hit four homers as they continued surging with an 11-2 win over the New York Mets. The Orioles 20-21 have won four s...

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

More and more Indian workers are returning home as Singapore businesses cut down on workforce following the severe impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. On an average, about 100 Indian nationals in Singapore continue t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020