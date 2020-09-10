Indian diplomat Abhay K quotes Kalidasa's poems to highlight climate change, pollution

Abhay K, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros, used classical 5th century Sanskrit poet Kalidasa's poems to highlight the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution that the world faces today. The diplomat was speaking at a virtual event organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence in the UK on September 5 on the occasion of Teacher's Day, read a release.

The diplomat has earlier edited 100 Indian poems, new Brazilian poems, penned an Earth anthem that has been translated into over 50 languages, floated the celebration of International Diplomats Day and has recently translated Kalidasa's works from Sanskrit to English. Ragasudha Vinjamuri, Founder of Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, introduced Abhay and his works in writing and literature. The diplomat then began his speech with the rendition of Earth anthem, underscoring the importance of biodiversity on the planet.

He read a few excerpts from the lyrical poem 'Meghaduta', before he embarked on his own and spoke of his sense of wonder on Kalidasa's imagery woven in the poems, the release said. Abhay read excerpts from Ritusamhara that expressed empathy and described antelopes, lions, snakes, elephants, peacocks and frogs suffering in the scorching sun and from thirst.

The diplomat underscored how at least one million species on the planet are at the risk of extinction and referred to how Kalidasa's poetry showed everyone the path to understand, love the nature and reduce the negative human impact on the environment, it said. He also suggested measures such as using solar energy, making compost out of food waste to fight climate change, the statement added.

A question and answer session of journalists, writers, community leaders and enthusiasts including Vijay Rana, Alok Agarwal, Madhava Turumella, Piyush Ojha, Manoj Talwar, Vedavyas Kasturi, Radhika Joshi, Sharad Jha and Mukesh Karelia was held during the event. (ANI)