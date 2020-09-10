Left Menu
Development News Edition

India supported us by sending essential medicines during COVID-19 crisis: French Defence Minister

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday that India supported her country by sending essential medicines during the peak of COVID-19 crisis in the European nation.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:40 IST
India supported us by sending essential medicines during COVID-19 crisis: French Defence Minister
French Defence Minister Florence Parly during the joint press briefing in Ambala on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday that India supported her country by sending essential medicines during the peak of COVID-19 crisis in the European nation. Speaking at a press briefing along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the French Minister said her country in the response sent medical equipment for patients in intensive care to India.

"Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she said. The French Defence Minister, who is in India, attended the ceremony of induction of five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force's fleet at the Ambala airbase.

"I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries, which dates back to 1998," she said. While speaking at the event earlier in the day, Parly reiterated France's support to the candidature of India for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "France supports India's candidacy for (permanent seat) in the UNSC," she said.

The French Defence Minister highlighted India's election as a non-permanent member in the UNSC for a two-year term beginning in January 2021, saying it "represents an opportunity to promote international peace and security together." She added it is a stellar achievement for India and France and a new chapter is being written in the bilateral defence ties.

Parly said it is a great pride to see the first five Rafale jets inducted in time in the Indian Air Force despite the COVID-19 crisis. "We are particularly attentive to the respect of the delivery deadline. We will ensure this as France is determined to support the Indian Air Force to touch the sky with glory with the remaining 31 Rafale jets as soon as possible," she stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs concludes deportation process for senior govt official

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded the deportation process for Zivanai Katikiti, a manager for financial control and reporting at Rand West City Municipality in Gauteng.Katikiti was arrested by Home Affairs immigration officials l...

The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International Launch a Report Uncovering the Role of Digital Technology in Tackling COVID-19

Twelve case-studies from China provide a comprehensive view of the impact of digital technology on six outbreak response categories New York, United States NewsVoir The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International today launched...

PM lauds Nitish Kumar for efforts to ensure safe drinking water supply in Bihar villages

Setting the tone for electioneering for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumars good work to ensure safe drinking water supply in villages and said 75 lakh farmers in t...

Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1 pc to hit record high

Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020