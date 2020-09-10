Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan Navy Commander visits ship Ameya, conveys appreciation for ICG efforts in saving MT New Diamond

Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Adm Nishantha Ulugetenne visited Indian Coast Guard ship Ameya on Thursday and conveyed appreciation for ICG efforts in saving MT New Diamond.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:54 IST
Sri Lankan Navy Commander visits ship Ameya, conveys appreciation for ICG efforts in saving MT New Diamond
Vice Adm Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander Sri Lanka Navy visited ICG ship Ameya at Trincomalee (Picture tweeted by Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Adm Nishantha Ulugetenne visited Indian Coast Guard ship Ameya on Thursday and conveyed appreciation for ICG efforts in saving MT New Diamond. "Vice Adm Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander Sri Lanka Navy visited #ICG ship Ameya at Trincomalee 10 Sep & conveyed appreciation for #ICG efforts in saving #MTNewDiamond.#ICG reiterates its solidarity resolve & commitment to co-operate with @srilanka_navy & #SLCG in maritime issues," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond oil tanker, that caught fire last week following an explosion in its engine off Sri Lanka coast, is in stable condition, and cargo of the crude oil is still intact, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General K Natarajan said on Wednesday. Talking about the operation carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Natarajan said that this might be the first time in the maritime history that cargo is intact after such an incident.

"We got a distress call by the master of the vessel at around 12:30 pm on September 3 saying that there was a fire on board and its seeking assistance. As a result of which Sri Lankan Authorities and the Indian High Commission sought the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard. We mobilised our two ships and reached by 5 pm and started fighting fire. Sri Lankan navy reached next day and assisted," Natarajan said. "After 72 hours the fire was doused. Today the vessel's condition is reportedly stable. The entire cargo of crude is still intact which we hope to salvage," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs concludes deportation process for senior govt official

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded the deportation process for Zivanai Katikiti, a manager for financial control and reporting at Rand West City Municipality in Gauteng.Katikiti was arrested by Home Affairs immigration officials l...

The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International Launch a Report Uncovering the Role of Digital Technology in Tackling COVID-19

Twelve case-studies from China provide a comprehensive view of the impact of digital technology on six outbreak response categories New York, United States NewsVoir The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International today launched...

PM lauds Nitish Kumar for efforts to ensure safe drinking water supply in Bihar villages

Setting the tone for electioneering for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumars good work to ensure safe drinking water supply in villages and said 75 lakh farmers in t...

Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1 pc to hit record high

Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020