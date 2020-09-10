Left Menu
Ajit Doval meets visiting French Defence Minister at Hyderabad House

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with visiting French Defence Minister Florence Parly at Hyderabad House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:33 IST
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and French Defence Minister Florence Parly. Image Credit: ANI

Minister Florence Parly was the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony held earlier today at Air Force Station, Ambala.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, among others, also witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".The aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

Parly said it is a great pride to see the first five Rafale jets inducted in time in the Indian Air Force despite the COVID-19 crisis. "We are particularly attentive to the respect of the delivery deadline. We will ensure this as France is determined to support the Indian Air Force to touch the sky with glory with the remaining 31 Rafale jets as soon as possible," she stated.

