Brazil records over 33,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Brasilia [Brazil], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil confirmed 33,523 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and more than 800 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in that period, the country's Health Ministry said. Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 4,315,687. In the past 24 hours, 814 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil with the total death toll now standing at 131,210, the ministry said on Saturday.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll was 125,521. Thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 6,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, about the same as in the previous seven-day period. More than 3.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world. It is surpassed only by the US which has registered more than 193,500 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil is now third in terms of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. India is second with over 4.6 million coronavirus cases, while the US has the largest number of cases -- more than 6.4 million. (ANI/Sputnik)