Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Suspect in motorway gang-rape case surrenders, denies involvement

One of the two suspects in the motorway gang-rape case, which has caused a national outcry in Pakistan, has surrendered to Punjab police on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:58 IST
Pakistan: Suspect in motorway gang-rape case surrenders, denies involvement
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

One of the two suspects in the motorway gang-rape case, which has caused a national outcry in Pakistan, has surrendered to Punjab police on Sunday, Pakistani media reported. The 30-year old woman was raped by two men in front of her two children on motorway after her car ran out of petrol on Wednesday night. The incident has resulted in national outrage and protests erupted in many parts of the country.

On Sunday, Model Town Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Deputy Superintendent of Police Hasnain Haider said that Hassan has been taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to officials, Waqarul Hassan had been released in one of two robbery cases only 14 days ago, Dawn reported. However, the suspect denies any involvement in the rape. Local media reported that the suspect turned himself over to police to plead his innocence.

Yesterday,Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a press conference alongside Law Minister Raja Basharat, Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani in which he announced that the government had been able to trace the "real culprits" in the case. "I want to inform you all, [we] have been able to identify the real culprits in this tragic incident in less than 72 hours," Buzdar told the news conference.

IGP Ghani said it was confirmed through scientific evidence that the primary suspect in the case was Abid Ali, a resident of Fort Abbas in Bahawalnagar district. He also said police were "95-96 per cent" sure of the identity of Ali's accomplice, 37-year-old Waqarul Hassan, whose presence at the crime scene was shown by telephone data.

Protests held across Pakistan over the rape with people demanding immediate enquiry and criticising inaction of the police. The indifferent and unhelpful remarks by Lahore's police chief added fuel to the fire, according to Dawn. CCPO Umer Sheikh on Thursday invited criticism when he pontificated that the victim had failed to take due precautions before setting off for her journey. According to the Lahore police chief's logic, the woman could have avoided being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to reports, Abid Ali, along with his four accomplices, had allegedly raped a woman and her 15-year-old daughter on June 15, 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to MulanA group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the companys connection with se...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died age...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU WAMThe United Arab Emirates Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israels Weizmann Institute...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. India reports over 94,000 new coronavirus cases, over 1,000 more deathsIndia reported 94,372 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking total cases past 4.7 million, as infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020