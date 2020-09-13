Left Menu
2 Los Angeles police officers in critical condition after being shot in ambush

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputies were shot and critically injured on Saturday night, officials said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputies were shot and critically injured on Saturday night, officials said. "One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle," a sheriff's department tweet read. "Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference Saturday night that the shooting in Compton was done "in a cowardly fashion" and that both deputies were being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, CNN reported. A video of the incident was shared by LASD, in which an individual in dark clothing walking up the deputies' car, firing a gun into it, and running away.

The two officers, a 31-year-old mother, and a 24-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital and are "both still fighting for their lives," LASD said. Both deputies have sworn in 14 months ago, Villanueva said.

"This is just a sombre reminder that this is a dangerous job, and actions and words have consequences. Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement," Villanueva said. "It pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time. There's no pretty way to say it." (ANI)

