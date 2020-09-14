Shooting near university in New Jersey leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

New Jersey [US], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting near the Rutgers University campus in the city of New Brunswick in the US state of New Jersey has left two people dead and six others injured, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing local police. According to the media outlet, the incident took place on Sunday at a birthday party. Police found eight injured people, who were then taken to a hospital. Two male victims were pronounced dead, including the man celebrating his birthday.

"In this incident, it is reported that an unknown perpetrator(s) fired several shots from a weapon striking individuals who were present. Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious," the Rutgers University Police Department wrote on Facebook. Police have already launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)