Left Menu
Development News Edition

Might ease lockdown when daily COVID-19 cases fall to 1,000: Israel health ministry

Israel Health Ministry on Monday said that the government will consider easing the recently-announced nationwide lockdown when the daily coronavirus case count drops to 1,000.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:15 IST
Might ease lockdown when daily COVID-19 cases fall to 1,000: Israel health ministry
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Israel Health Ministry on Monday said that the government will consider easing the recently-announced nationwide lockdown when the daily coronavirus case count drops to 1,000. Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy remarks come a day after the government approved the lockdown to begin from Friday for at least three weeks as cases in the country saw a sudden rise.

Israel on Sunday reported new 3,182 coronavirus cases. "We would like to get to 500 cases a day, but it is clear that at this time that won't happen," The Times of Israel quoted Levy as saying.

"If we see a drop to 1,000 patients, and proper behaviour [from the public], and a downward trend in morbidity, and at the same time stabilization in the hospital system, that will be a positive sign to consider coming out of the lockdown. We will put together criteria in the coming days," he added. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 156,823 people have been diagnosed in Israel with the coronavirus and 115,128 have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll stands at 1,126.

This is the second time the Israeli government had to enforce lockdown in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "For three months, I tried to avoid a lockdown. I did everything so that we could live alongside the coronavirus, with rules here and there," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Under the circumstances that were created, we had no choice," he adds.

According to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, 28,841,789 people around the world have tested positive of coronavirus and 921,491 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HCL Technologies shares jump over 10 pc; Mcap rises by Rs 19,715 cr

Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company said its revenue and operating margin for the September quarter are expected to be meaningfully better than the top end of its previous forecas...

Governments urged to invest more in green cities to beat coronavirus slump

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From planting more trees to saving on energy use in old buildings, governments should look at greening their cities to create jobs and spur growth as they seek to revive econom...

INTERVIEW-Poland's anti-LGBT+ tirade similar to pre-war 'dehumanising' of Jews, MEP says

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A prominent gay politician in Poland has compared the governments repeated attacks on the LGBT community to the way Jewish people were dehumanised in the run-up to World War Tw...

ANALYSIS-Nvidia acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between U.S. and China

Nvidia Corps 40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm is set to catapult it into the fray of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, analysts and lawyers say. Arms blueprints for powering chipsets are a critical component f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020