Taliban kill 1, injure 4 police officers in Afghanistan
One police officer has been killed and four others were injured at a checkpoint in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunar in an attack by the Taliban, the provincial governor's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Mosamim, told Sputnik on Monday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:51 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): One police officer has been killed and four others were injured at a checkpoint in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunar in an attack by the Taliban, the provincial governor's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Mosamim, told Sputnik on Monday. The clashes took place on Sunday night when the terrorists attacked the post in the province's Marawara District.
Mosamim added that there was no information on possible casualties among the attackers. The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter. (ANI)
