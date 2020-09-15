India beats China, becomes member of UN's ECOSOC body
India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 03:35 IST
India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time). Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."
India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark. This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).
India will be a member of United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to '25. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- TS Tirumurti
- ECOSOC
- UN
- China
- Afghanistan
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million; New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted
With 78,512 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 36-lakh mark
7,81,975 active COVID-19 cases in India, while 27,74,801 people have recovered: Health Ministry.
Jio Platforms' success gives hope to struggling Indian IT vendors impacted by COVID-19, says GlobalData
Xiaomi smartwatch likely coming to India with Mi Band 5 very soon