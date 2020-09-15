China faces reverses in UN bodies, India makes it to ECOSOC

China is facing significant reverses in UN bodies, on Monday India secured a seat in UN Commission on Status of Women by beating China. The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, a functional commission of the Economic and Social Council.

It is learnt that China also suffered defeat in the election of United Nations Statistical Commission, which is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world. However, India was not contesting that election. On India's victory in UN commission on the status of women, India special representative tweeted: "India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body! India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

ANI has learnt India got 38 votes and Afghanistan secured 39 votes in 54 ballots cast. China was also contesting the Asia Pacific category for the membership of Commission on status of women but could not make it. Elections of UN commission on population and development was also held yesterday.

Big elections for the International Court of Justice is lined up for next year, China will be looking for the position in the high office, however, if setbacks continue it will not be an easy task for Beijing. (ANI)