Development News Edition

Activists thank British MPs for raising extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances of Baloch

A Baloch political activist has thanked British Member of Parliament Jonathan Gullis for raising the issue of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of the Baloch before the British government.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:53 IST
Activists thank British MPs for raising extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances of Baloch
Activists thanked British MPs for raising extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances of Baloch. Image Credit: ANI

A Baloch political activist has thanked British Member of Parliament Jonathan Gullis for raising the issue of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of the Baloch before the British government. Dr Naseem Baloch, Organiser of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Diaspora Committee, thanked Gullis Conservative Party MP who had asked the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office about Hayat Baloch's assassination.

Responding to Gullis, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth gave an assurance that the British Government strongly condemns any extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. "We call on all states to investigate such incidents, bring those responsible to justice and provide justice to the oppressed and their families", Lord Ahmad told Gullis.

Dr Naseem Baloch said he was acting on directive of BNM Diaspora committee to members of UK Zone to contact their local MPs and urge them to raise their voice against the murder of Hayat Baloch and serious humanitarian and human rights issue in Balochistan. Since then, many members of the British Parliament have assured us that they will raise the issue with the Foreign Office and hold it accountable. Naseem Abbas Baloch, a UK zone member, informed the Stock on Trent MP who in turn wrote a letter to the Foreign Office expressing his concerns. The Foreign Office in its response said, "The death of Hayat Mirza Baloch on August 13 was extremely troubling."

According to a letter from the Foreign Office, there were strong protests in response to the August 13 assassination of Hayat Baloch, which has been condemned by Pakistani politicians and some arrests have been made. "We hope there will be a full investigation," he added. Dr Naseem Baloch further said that the Baloch National Movement Diaspora committee has been pursuing its diplomatic program globally on the issue of Baloch national question for liberation, including serious human rights violations in Balochistan under a systematic approach.

He said the BNM would liaise with parliamentary members of political parties not only in the UK but also in other European and American countries and ask them to support the Baloch national struggle for independence. (ANI)

