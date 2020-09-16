Royal team of Bahrain arrives in Nepal for expedition despite virus ban

Left Menu
An 18 member expedition team from Bahrain which includes a royal family member arrived Nepali capital on Wednesday to summit Mt. Loubuche and Mt. Manasalu.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:35 IST
Royal team of Bahrain arrives in Nepal for expedition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An 18 member expedition team from Bahrain which includes a royal family member arrived Nepali capital on Wednesday to summit Mt. Loubuche and Mt. Manasalu. The Government of Nepal made an exception by allowing Royal Expedition Team of Bahrain to enter Himalayan Nation despite a ban on mountaineering activities for foreigners. The team whose identities are yet to be announced will remain in Himalayan Nation for about two months and make summit attempt of 8,163 metre Manaslu and 6,119 metre Lobuche.

It was decided on August 30 by a meeting of Council of Ministers to allow Royal Bahrain team to make summit attempt for two mountains which is taken as a prelude to climb the world's highest peak Mount Everest in 2021. Seven Summit Treks which will manage the high-profile royal as well as Military Expedition in coming autumn season has confirmed that the team has been sent to 7 days quarantine in Gokarna Forest Resort immediately after their arrival. The team had arrived Tribhuwan International Airport on a special flight from Sheikh Isha Airbase on late Wednesday morning.

Government of Nepal lately has lifted restriction for expedition and other mountaineering activities till end of October. Due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, Nepal forcibly shut down its Domestic and International Flights and halted main expedition season of year. Closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 spree since March, Nepal recently has opened its airport for International flights only for Foreign Diplomats and rescue flights. Though mountains in Nepal are open for expedition, no foreign climbers are permitted to make summit attempt before October.

An all-Nepal expedition team has been permitted for 7129 metre Baruntse for the Autumn Season apart from the Bahrain Royal teams. (ANI)

