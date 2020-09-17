PM Modi participated in 'Howdy Modi' event upon invitation by organisers: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event held in the United States was organized by a not-for-profit organization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the event at the invitation of the organizers. Sharing details about the 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in the Rajya Sabha, Muraleedharan said, "US-based not-for-profit organization namely the Texas India Forum, Inc. organized an event titled, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in Houston on 22 September 2019."

He further said, "Prime Minister, as part of his visit to the US (21-27 September 2019), participated in the event at the invitation of the organizers and addressed a gathering of members of the Indian-American community and many of their elected representatives." The Chairperson of the Texas India Forum, Inc. was Jugal Malani, an Indian community member based in Texas, he added.