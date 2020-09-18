Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar, Mexican counterpart agree to cooperate in economic recovery progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a "warm conversation" with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C and discussed the shared global perspectives and agreed to cooperate closely in the economic recovery progress of the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 08:36 IST
Jaishankar, Mexican counterpart agree to cooperate in economic recovery progress
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a "warm conversation" with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C and discussed the shared global perspectives and agreed to cooperate closely in the economic recovery progress of the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Warm conversation with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico. Discussed our shared global perspectives as we enter the UNSC together next year. Agreed that as Privileged Partners we should cooperate closely in our economic recovery process. Hope to hold an early Joint Commission Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Both Mexico and India have been elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term that begins from January 1 next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home departments principal secretary special Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday...

OT win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bays Anthony Cirelli scored 1318 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed ...

'Disquieting in the extreme': New Zealand govt on Zhenhua data collection

New Zealand government has said that the collection of information of New Zealanders by a Chinese company could affect national security, adding that it is disquieting in the extreme as the information is being sought to persuade a certain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020