President Trump not to attend UNGA session in-person: White House

US President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in person, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:57 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in person, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters. Meadows added that Trump would address participants of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly in a televised format.

The current session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday and will last until September 30. The week of the high-level General Debate will be held from September 22-29. As many as 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will address the session. In mid-August, Trump told reporters that he was thinking "about going directly to the UN to do the speech." (ANI/Sputnik)

