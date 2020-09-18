US Embassy in Afghanistan warns of extremists' attacks on women

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security alert for its citizens, warning about an increased risk of attacks on women by the extremist organisations. "The US Embassy in Kabul warns US citizens that extremist organisations continue to plan attacks against a variety of targets in Afghanistan, including a heightened risk of attacks targeting female government and civilian workers, including teachers, human rights activists, office workers and government employees," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

At the same time, it did not specify, which organisations could carry out the attacks. The intra-Afghan peace talks started in Doha on Saturday after the Afghan government and the Taliban movement successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement. The talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan after almost two decades of war and insurgency. (ANI/Sputnik)