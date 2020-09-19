Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid souring ties, Canada abandons free trade talks with China

In another setback for China, Canada has walked away from the free trade talks with Beijing amid souring relations over a Huawei executive's arrest and the detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:15 IST
Amid souring ties, Canada abandons free trade talks with China
Canadian foreign minister Francois Philippe Champagne. Image Credit: ANI

In another setback for China, Canada has walked away from the free trade talks with Beijing amid souring relations over a Huawei executive's arrest and the detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation. The announcement was made by Canadian foreign minister Francois Philippe Champagne during an interview, South China Morning Post reported.

Talks had stalled more than a year ago. The relations between the two countries have deteriorated in the recent past mainly because of Huawei executive arrest. "I don't see the conditions being present now for these discussions to continue at this time," Champagne said in an interview with the Globe and Mail daily.

"The China of 2020 is not the China of 2016," he said. According to Champagne, Beijing's "arbitrary detention" of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on suspicions of espionage, in response to the December 2018 arrest of telecom's giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on the US warrant during a stopover in Vancouver are the reasons behind the shelving of the talks. Meng is wanted for alleged bank fraud and violations of US sanctions against Iran and has been fighting extradition ever since.

"Our first priority is to get the Michaels back home," Champagne said. "All of the initiatives and policies that had been put in place at the time [in 2016 with China] - all that needs to be reviewed," he said, adding that Ottawa is "looking at all of them with the lens of China of 2020".

in June, China banned the import of all meat from Canada claiming that customs documents had been forged by Canadian exporters. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls in choppy trading as tech sell-off resumes

U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a thir...

Cardinals get six runs in the sixth, sweep Pirates

St. Louis Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh Pirates mistakes on Friday as the Cardinals won 7-2 to sweep a doubleheader. The Pirates served as the visiting team in the makeup game and batte...

India overtakes USA to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries: Health Ministry

India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh.India overtakes the USA and becomes No...

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.Huawei launched advertisements rei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020