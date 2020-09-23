Moscow's COVID-19 death toll rises by 16 to 5,100
Moscow [Russia], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 16 over the past day to 5,100, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Another 16 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.
On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 15. (ANI/Sputnik)