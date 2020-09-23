Left Menu
US-based businessman arrested for illegal exports to Pakistani nuclear research agency

A man hailing from the US state of Illinois has been arrested for allegedly illegally exporting computer equipment from the United States to a nuclear research agency of the Pakistani government, according to the United States Department of Justice.

23-09-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A man hailing from the US state of Illinois has been arrested for allegedly illegally exporting computer equipment from the United States to a nuclear research agency of the Pakistani government, according to the United States Department of Justice. Obaidullah Syed, a resident of Northbrook, told computer manufacturers that the shipments were intended for universities in Pakistan, Fox News reported. Syed is the owner of a Chicago-based company.

During the federal probe, he talked about his other business, which is also located in Pakistan. 56-years-old Syed is also the owner of Pakistan-based Business System International Pvt. LTD. According to the federal indictment, Syed knew the shipments were going to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the government agency responsible for developing nuclear weapons.

In the investigation, it was further revealed that the shipments were made between 2006 and 2015. "Shipments also went to the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, located in Islamabad, Pakistan, which trained the energy commission's engineers and scientists," the indictment states.

"Syed and his company submitted shipping documents to the U.S. government which listed phony end-users for the computer equipment," it stated. As things stand, Syed is facing trial for conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Powers Act and foreign trade regulations, and for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Obaidullah was arrested on September 16 and is expected to appear in federal court on Monday. (ANI)

