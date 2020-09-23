Left Menu
Demonstration held in front of Chinese embassy in Nepal against land encroachment

A group of people staged a demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon against recent land encroachment by China.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:42 IST
Protests break out in the Nepali capital in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

A group of people staged a demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon against recent land encroachment by China. Demonstrators held placards and banners reading #BackOffChina after Nepali land was encroached to construct nine infrastructures in Lapcha Bagar area of Nepal's Humla District.

Chief District Officer Chiranjibi Giri had toured the area earlier on Wednesday where he was sent back by Chinese forces claiming that it was their land and building was constructed on their land. Soon after discovery of illegal construction of infrastructure in Nepali land by the Chinese side, it has been reported that pillar no. 11 in the area is now not traceable.

The Chinese side has built buildings at a distance of around two kilometres from border in Lapcha Limi area of the Humla District. China in recent years has been carrying out construction works near the border with Nepal for several years. While the Government of Nepal has remained mum over the issue, the Chinese Mission in Nepal has issued a release claiming the building is built in their side and asked Nepali authorities to verify the border points.

"The buildings mentioned in the media have been verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border. The Nepali side may make verification again," Chinese Embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

