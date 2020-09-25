Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar exchanges views on developments in Afghanistan with Dostum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum and said India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:11 IST
Jaishankar exchanges views on developments in Afghanistan with Dostum
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum and said India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the larger region with Marshal Dostum.

"Glad to meet Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the larger region. His vast experience and deep insights were evident. India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process," Jaishankar said. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla also met Field Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and listened to his insights on the Afghan peace process and evolving situation.

"Constitutional order and rights of all sections of Afghan society were also discussed. India has conveyed it's long term commitment to Afghanistan," Srivastava said in a tweet. The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha to end decades of war in which tens of thousands have been killed.

Jaishankar had participated in the opening ceremony of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha through video conferencing and reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and ensure the interests of minorities and women. He said Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, President Ghani, speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly via video conference on Wednesday night, said, "the Afghan people have a clear and urgent priority: a ceasefire". "An urgent end to the violence, will more than anything else, give us a chance to progress," he said.

Tolo News reported that both parties had formed "small contact groups" on the opening day of peace talks and have held close to five meetings to discuss rules, regulations and agenda of the negotiations. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Decomposed body of woman found

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found at a house in southwest Delhis Qutub Vihar on Friday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dishu Kumari. She hails from Jharkhand and worked at a private firm in Gurgo...

Multilateralism must not be just generous but also creative and practical: Jaishankar

Multilateralism, if it is to grow, must not be just generous but also creative and practical, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Addressing the ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism, Jaishankar highlig...

Assam govt to provide loan to entrepreneurs to revive tourism sector

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced a new scheme under which loan up to Rs 20 lakh with interest subsidy would be provided to entrepreneurs to revive the tourism industry, the worst- affected sector by the COVID-19 p...

DRDO completes key process relating to Pinaka missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO on Friday kick started a key process for production of Pinaka rockets, launchers and related equipment, officials said. They said the DRDO handed over to the Directorate General of Qual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020