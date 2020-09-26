Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak to change Gilgit Baltistan's status in response to scrapping of Art 370 in J-K: EFSAS

In a "belated response" to India's moves to nullify Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is turning Gilgit Baltistan into a province by giving it representation on all constitutional bodies, according to the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:20 IST
Pak to change Gilgit Baltistan's status in response to scrapping of Art 370 in J-K: EFSAS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a "belated response" to India's moves to nullify Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is turning Gilgit Baltistan into a province by giving it representation on all constitutional bodies, according to the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS). EFSAS, a European think tank in its commentary said that the decision could be seen as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's "belated response" to India's moves to scrap Articles 370 and 35A. It said that decision to usurp Gilgit Baltistan could only have been made in Rawalpindi, not in Islamabad.

"More importantly, however, it is the constant Chinese pressure on the military establishment to ensure a proper legal cover under Pakistan's legal jurisdiction for its investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which enters Pakistan from China through Gilgit Baltistan, that has forced the establishment to act," the European think tank argued. Recently, Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs had announced the government's decision to "elevate Gilgit-Baltistan to the status of a full-fledged province with all constitutional rights, including its representation in the Senate and the National Assembly".

"After consultation with all stakeholders, the federal government has decided in principle to give constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan," Gandapur had said. He had further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the region soon to make the formal announcement in this regard. Soon after, it was announced that the elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit Baltistan will be held on November 15.

"The way the events played out, it was obvious that after the Army had first instructed Khan to make Gilgit Baltistan a Pakistani province, that, despite the legal title to the region vesting in another sovereign country, India, it had herded the Opposition together and told them to fall in line or else face dire consequences," EFSAS stated. Besides the Pakistan Army's nudge, Islamabad's frustration over the inability to attract any traction on the Jammu and Kashmir issue internationally has added to its decision to change Gilgit Baltistan's status.

In response to Pakistan's decision to usurp Gilgit Baltistan, India had responded strongly saying that "any action by Pakistan to alter the status of the militarily occupied so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has no legal basis whatsoever and is totally void ab-initio. Our position has always been clear and consistent. The entire territories of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and are an integral part of India and would remain so. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters". In an article on September 21, Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, president of the London-based NGO Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, warned that Pakistan would "burn its fingers" if it insisted on usurping Gilgit Baltistan.

Gilani said that people of J-K were "disturbed" over Pakistan's plans concerning Gilgit Baltistan. He further said that the political parties of Pakistan-occupied J-K, Kashmiri scholars, and human rights activists had all "expressed their deep concern and had advised the Government (of Pakistan) to suspend its plans and respect the integrity of the State". (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police constable shoots self with service rifle in UP

A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The blood-stained body of constable Ashutosh Yadav 24 was found in a barrack on Friday night, Superintendent of Polic...

No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police

No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory order...

Aldis Hodge in talks to play Hawkman in DC's movie 'Black Adam' alongside Dwayne Johnson

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this years remake of The Invisible Man, is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in Black Adam. The actor is likely to join New Lines action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antiher...

Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily count

The Czech Republics daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.The total number of cases reached 61,318 in the country of 10.7 million. There had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020