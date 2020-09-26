Left Menu
India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation with Denmark's Danish Patent and Trademark Office, here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:52 IST
India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation
Indian and Denmark officials exchanging MoU in the field of Intellectual Property Cooperation on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation with Denmark's Danish Patent and Trademark Office, here on Saturday. According to an official release, the Union Cabinet in its meeting dated September 15, 2020 gave the approval for signing the MoU with Denmark in the field of Intellectual Property (IP) cooperation.

The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among public, authorities, businesses and research and educational institutions of both countries. It also calls for collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

The memorandum also focuses on the "exchange of information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights." According to the release, the two sides will draw up the biennial work plan to implement the MoU, which will include the detailed planning for carrying out of the co-operation activities, including the scope of action.

Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark conducted a formal signing ceremony for the same.

