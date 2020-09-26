Local police commander killed in Taliban attack in Badakhshan

A local police commander was killed in a Taliban attack in the northeastern province of Badakhshan province on Friday, said the spokesperson for the provincial police chief. According to Tolo News, the attack occurred in the Aba Yaftal area of Faizabad after the Taliban attacked the public uprising forces checkpoints, the spokesperson said and added, "one of his men was also wounded in the clashes."

"The clashes continued for an hour and the Taliban's attack was pushed back by the security forces," he said and added, "Four Taliban were killed in the clashes and five others were wounded." The Taliban has not commented on the attack yet, reported Tolo News further. (ANI)