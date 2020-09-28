Iran's Foreign Minister Discusses Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions With Conflicting Sides-Reports

Moscow [Russia], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has held telephone talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussing the recent escalation of tensions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reports. During the phone talks, Zarif expressed concern over the flare-up of military hostilities and called on both sides to exercise restraint, declare a ceasefire and start negotiations, IRNA said on Sunday.

Zarif said that Iran was ready to be a mediator for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has also held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, according to the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan.

Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted along the contact line in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sunday morning, with each side blaming the other for putting civilian lives in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)