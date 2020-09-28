Left Menu
International organizations term Pak as killing field for minorities: India at 45th UNHRC

Underscoring that Pakistan is known as the "killing field" for the minorities, India on Monday slammed Islamabad which has "institutionalised" enforced disappearance as a tool of "subjugation against dissent and criticism", adding that the country remains a safe harbour for terrorists.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:43 IST
Indian Diplomat Pawan Badhe. Image Credit: ANI

Underscoring that Pakistan is known as the "killing field" for the minorities, India on Monday slammed Islamabad which has "institutionalised" enforced disappearance as a tool of "subjugation against dissent and criticism", adding that the country remains a safe harbour for terrorists. In a right to reply to the statement made by Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Council, India highlighted that there are three outsiders for every four in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While civil, political and constitutional rights are non-existent in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, deliberate economic policies have also subjugated them to a life of extreme poverty. A simple demand for land rights could lead to imprisonment for 40 years as has been the fate for political activists such as Baba Jan and others.

"In contrast, full-scale training camps and launchpads of terrorists are being escalated in Pakistan Occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at great expense for sustaining cross border terrorism against India," said Indian Diplomat Pawan Badhe. It's not without reason that Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists. While the world is busy combatting COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan hoodwinks the world to allow delisting more than 4000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem, he added.

Ahmadis remain the most persecuted community in Pakistan under the aegis of the so-called Constitution of Pakistan, said India at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council adding that hundreds of Christians are persecuted every year while the maximum of them are subjected to violent deaths in Pakistan. "The fate of religious and ethnic minorities is well known when beheading is the only option in Pakistan in exchange for the freedom of religion. Various international organizations have termed Pakistan as the killing field for minorities," Badhe stated.

"It should be a matter of concern for Council that Pakistan continuously misuses this august forum for malicious propaganda against my country. None of Pakistan's vile accusations against India could stifle the voice of minorities and people under its subjugation," Badhe added. (ANI)

