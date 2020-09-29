5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kermadec Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted south of the Kermadec Islands here, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 33.5653 degrees south latitude and 177.8772 degrees west longitude, Xinhua reported.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

