5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kermadec Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted south of the Kermadec Islands here, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 33.5653 degrees south latitude and 177.8772 degrees west longitude, Xinhua reported.
