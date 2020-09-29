Left Menu
29-09-2020
India, Japan naval exercise JIMEX-2020 concludes
Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships conducting operations in close formation at JIMEX-2020.. Image Credit: ANI

The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28.

Ships undertook anti-air and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, tracking and tactical manoeuvres. On the second day as well, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions and advanced exercises.

JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India. Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Advanced level of operations and exercises planned during JIMEX-20 are indicative of the continued upswing in Indo-Japanese defence relations and continued efforts by both governments to work closely for a more secure, open and inclusive global commons, in accordance with international regulations.

JIMEX 20 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries. (ANI)

