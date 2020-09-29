Victims of 2008 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot terror attacks are yet to get justice: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said while assisting victims of terrorism, it is important not to lose sight of their right to get justice for the crimes, which were committed against them. "Victims of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot terror attacks are yet to get justice," said Vijay Thakur Singh, MEA Secretary (East) at a ministerial meeting of a group of friends of victims of terrorism.

"It's due to the unwillingness and non-cooperative attitude of a particular country. It is important that we must work towards redressing deficiencies in the international efforts to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism are brought to justice," Singh added. Singh led the Indian delegation in the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, which took place virtually on Monday.

According to MEA, Secretary (East), highlighted the pain and suffering of the innocent victims of terrorism across the world. She underscored that even amidst the ongoing pandemic, terrorism continues to pose a critical threat to international peace and security. She highlighted that the acts of terrorism not only violate the rights of individual victims but they also deeply affect the enjoyment of a range of rights by the families of the victims particularly women and children and therefore, measures aimed at addressing the needs of victims of terrorism should specifically factor-in their needs and sensitivities.

Singh specifically emphasised upon the importance of the right of the victims of terrorism to get justice for the crimes committed against them. She appreciated the United Nations (UN) for establishing August 21 as the 'International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism', and hoped the UN would continue its work related to addressing the needs of victims of terrorism. (ANI)