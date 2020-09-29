Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dornier aircraft sent by India arrives in Male, will be used in monitoring of Maldivian waters

The Dornier aircraft, which was requested by the Maldives from India, has arrived in the country, said the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) on Tuesday.

ANI | Male | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:05 IST
Dornier aircraft sent by India arrives in Male, will be used in monitoring of Maldivian waters
Dornier aircraft sent by Indian Navy arrives in Maldives. Image Credit: ANI

The Dornier aircraft, which was requested by the Maldives from India, has arrived in the country, said the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) on Tuesday. The aircraft will be used in surveillance and monitoring of Maldivian waters.

"The Dornier aircraft first requested by the Maldives in 2014 has arrived in the country today. The aircraft will be under the jurisdiction of the MNDF Coast Guard and will be used in surveillance and monitoring of Maldivian waters," said the MNDF in a statement. Since 2009 the MNDF Coast Guard and Indian Navy have conducted 54 joint aerial surveillance operations to surveil and safeguard Maldivian waters, the defence force further said in a statement.

"The Dornier aircraft brought to the Maldives today will enhance the MNDF's capacity to safeguard Maldivian territory, counter transnational criminal activities, speed up reaction time in the event of maritime disasters and provide humanitarian assistance needed by Maldivians. This aircraft will be flown with MNDF flag and colours, and with MNDF pilots involved in its operation," it added. Previously, the cargo vessel MCP Linz operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) reached anchorage at the northern Maldivian town of Kulhudhufushi on Saturday.

MCP Linz connects Tuticorin and Cochin ports in India with Kulhudhufushi and Male ports in the Maldives. The Cargo Ferry Service is another commitment delivered by India to connect Indian and Maldivian markets, unlock the trade and investment potential between the two nations, and, strengthen people-to-people contacts for mutual prosperity. The service is a key connectivity initiative between the two countries and gives voice to the aspirations of the people of India and the Maldives. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat has been beached at Alang in Gujarat for scrapping, but a company is making last-ditch efforts to salvage the symbol of Indias rich maritime heritage. An official of the company said it has reached an ...

Pandemic shows international cooperation ‘delivers results’, says German Foreign Minister

Heiko Maas highlighted examples of recent peace efforts, such as the ceasefire in Ukraine, the possibility of renewed talks between the warring sides in Libya, and developments in relations between Israel and Arab countries in the Gulf re...

Disney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director

Walt Disney Co is developing a follow-up to its 2019 retelling of The Lion King under the direction of Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The original 1994 animated Disney classic tells the coming of age story of a young lion c...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020