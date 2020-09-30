US: One killed, another injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility
One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of a shooting at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Florida's Jacksonville city, the Florida Times-Union newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.ANI | Florida | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:11 IST
Florida [US], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of a shooting at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Florida's Jacksonville city, the Florida Times-Union newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the local police. According to the police, the shooting occurred at 7.25 p.m. local time on Tuesday (23:25 GMT). Police officers arrived at the site immediately and found two people -- appearing to be Amazon employees -- with gunshot wounds. A woman was declared dead on the scene, while a man was taken to a hospital.
An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the police. This is the second shooting to occur at the Amazon centre on Pecan Park Road this year. The previous one took place on June 29. (ANI/Sputnik)
